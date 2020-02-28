Minor girl among 2 killed in different road mishaps in Sargodha

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :Two people including a minor girl were killed in separate road accidents in Dherama police limits.

Police sources said Friday that Fatima Bibi (28) resident of village Rakh Dherama was waiting for vehicle near the village when a recklessly driven car hit to death the woman and fled from the scene.

Another speeding driven car hit to death a six years old girl Sumera near Dherama when she was crossing road along with her father and fled.

Bodies were handed over the heirs after legal formalities. Police have registered separate cases.