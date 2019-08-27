Minor girl among 2 martyred in Indian firing along LOC

(@FahadShabbir)

Two civilians, including a minor girl, were martyred as Indian Army troops resorted to unprovoked firing in Nekrun Sector along Line of Control (LOC) Tuesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :Two civilians, including a minor girl, were martyred as Indian Army troops resorted to unprovoked firing in Nekrun Sector along Line of Control (LOC) Tuesday.

According to an Inter-Services Public Relations press release, the Indian Army troops deliberately targeted civil population.

Abdul Jalil, 45, and Nausheen, 3, embraced Shahadat (martyrdom) and three citizens were injured while three houses got burnt. The injured were evacuated to hospital.