Minor Girl Among 2 Martyred In Indian Firing Along LOC
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 11:02 PM
Two civilians, including a minor girl, were martyred as Indian Army troops resorted to unprovoked firing in Nekrun Sector along Line of Control (LOC) Tuesday
According to an Inter-Services Public Relations press release, the Indian Army troops deliberately targeted civil population.
Abdul Jalil, 45, and Nausheen, 3, embraced Shahadat (martyrdom) and three citizens were injured while three houses got burnt. The injured were evacuated to hospital.