Minor girl among three dies, 25 other injured in Khanozai bus-truck collision

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :As many as three people including a small girl died while 25 others including women and children received wounds in a collision between a passenger coach and a truck on National Highway near Khanozai area of Pishin district on Monday.

According to Levies sources, a Quetta-bound bus carrying commuters from Lahore was on its way when it hit a truck that was coming from the opposite direction near Gawal area due to over speeding.

As a result, a small girl among three died on the spot and 25 others suffered wounds.

The bodies and the injured were rushed to nearby hospital where the injured victim treatments were started.

The identity of the victims could not be ascertained so far.

Levies force has registered a case.