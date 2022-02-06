Minor girl among three killed, five injured in accident

KASUR, Feb 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2022 ) :A minor girl among three people were killed while five others sustained injuries in a container-rickshaw collision near here on Sunday.

Rescue-1122 said that accident took place at Depalpur Road near Bahadur Pur where a container collided with a rickshaw as a result of which Aliza (7), Sajjad, Mansha and another unidentified person died on the spot without getting medical assistance.

While Fatima Afzal (30), hakila Sarwar (45), Hashira Afzal (4), Fakhar Sarwar (8) Khursheed (60) received severe injuries.

Rescue-1122 had shifted the bodies and the injured to the DHQ Hospital Kasur.

Police were investigating the matter after registering a case.