Minor Girl Burnt To Death In A Gas Leak Blast In Quetta
Muhammad Irfan Published February 07, 2022 | 12:17 PM
ISLAMABAD, Feb 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :A young girl was burnt alive when a gas cylinder exploded in a house near the Hazar Ganji area of ??Quetta on Monday.
According to details, Rescue sources said that the blast occurred due to leakage of gas from a cylinder.
As a result, a minor girl was killed on the spot, and three other members of the family were injured, according to a private news channel.
Rescue sources added that all the injured family members have now been shifted to a nearby hospital in Quetta.