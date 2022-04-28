Minor girl burnt to death in Burewala

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :An eight year old girl burnt to death as her clothes caught fire in kitchen, here at Gulshan colony.

According to police sources, an eight year old girl namely Hania daughter of Shiekh Nasir was present in kitchen, when her clothes caught fire from stove.

Resultantly, she sustained burn injuries.

The injured girl was shifted to Nishtar hospital where she breathed her last. However, the police concerned is investigating the incident.