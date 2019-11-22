UrduPoint.com
Minor Girl Burnt To Death In Rawalpindi

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 09:31 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :An eight-year old girl was burnt to death while three others received burn injuries as a house caught fire in Mohanpura here on Friday.

According to Rescue 1122, the mother, who works as a housemaid, locked her children in the house while going to her workplace in the morning.

The girls reportedly tried to ignite the burner and the fire erupted in the house. Ayesha Elahi daughter of Karam Elahi died on the spot, while three others, who received minor injuries, were shifted to the District Headquarter Hospital.

