Minor girl crushed to death

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :A minor girl was crushed to death by a tractor-trolley in the limits of Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station, here on Monday.

According to police, 4-year-old Mehak d/o Arshad was crossing the road near 'Dera Sain Qabristan' when a tractor trolley ran over her.

As a result, she died on the spot. The driver escaped from the scene while police impounded the tractor-trolley.

The police have handed over the body to the her family after completing legal formalities.