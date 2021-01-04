Minor Girl Crushed To Death
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 11:26 PM
A minor girl was crushed to death by a tractor-trolley in the limits of Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station, here on Monday
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :A minor girl was crushed to death by a tractor-trolley in the limits of Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station, here on Monday.
According to police, 4-year-old Mehak d/o Arshad was crossing the road near 'Dera Sain Qabristan' when a tractor trolley ran over her.
As a result, she died on the spot. The driver escaped from the scene while police impounded the tractor-trolley.
The police have handed over the body to the her family after completing legal formalities.