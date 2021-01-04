UrduPoint.com
Minor Girl Crushed To Death

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 11:26 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :A minor girl was crushed to death by a tractor-trolley in the limits of Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station, here on Monday.

According to police, 4-year-old Mehak d/o Arshad was crossing the road near 'Dera Sain Qabristan' when a tractor trolley ran over her.

As a result, she died on the spot. The driver escaped from the scene while police impounded the tractor-trolley.

The police have handed over the body to the her family after completing legal formalities.

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

