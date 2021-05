KASUR, May 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :-:A minor girl was crushed to death under wheels of a tractor trolley in a nearby locality here on Sunday.

According to police, Ayesha (8) d/o Muhammad Azam resident of Baqapur locality was standing outside her house when a tractor trolley trampled her. She died on the spot.

Alahabad police were investigating.