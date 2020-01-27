Minor girl crushed to death in Sialkot

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :A five-year-old girl was crushed to death by a vehicle, in the jurisdiction of Head Mirala police station on Monday.

According to police, Fatima (5) daughter of Yaseen was playing in the street in Mahal Ranjan village when a vehicle which was moving reverse crushed her to death.

The locals brought the dead body to nearby hospital.

Police have registered a case and started investigation.