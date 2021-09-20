UrduPoint.com

Minor Girl Died After Falling From Rickshaw

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 03:50 PM

Minor girl died after falling from rickshaw

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :A minor girl died after falling from rickshaw near Glottian mor, Daska tehsil.

According to Rescue-1122 here on Monday, 24-year-old Asma along with her 1-year-old niece Mehrab,r/o Balay-wala village near Nandipur, was travelling by ricksaw to Sialkot when her 'chaddar' got stuck in the tire.

Consequently,both fell down from the rickshaw near Glottian mor and suffered injuries.

Rescue 1122-shifted the victims in critical condition to hospital, where the minor girl Mehrab succumbed to her injuries.

