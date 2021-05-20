UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minor Girl Died In Fire Incident

Faizan Hashmi 9 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 09:20 PM

Minor Girl died in fire incident

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :A minor girl was killed in fire incident at a house, Hassan Town here on Thursday.

According to rescue 1122 spokesman, the girl namely Ayesha daughter of Waqas Ali was present there when fire broke out in a room of the house. On information the fire fighters reached the spot and started rescue operations . They pulled out the body of the victim who died on the spot.

Related Topics

Fire Died Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

MoD Undersecretary meets President of French Natio ..

44 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Cent ..

1 hour ago

New standardisation, metrology legislation to driv ..

2 hours ago

UAE to host the 5th WCO Global AEO Conference

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler establishes new distribution company ..

3 hours ago

AED 4.1 billion of weeklong real estate transactio ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.