Minor Girl died in fire incident

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :A minor girl was killed in fire incident at a house, Hassan Town here on Thursday.

According to rescue 1122 spokesman, the girl namely Ayesha daughter of Waqas Ali was present there when fire broke out in a room of the house. On information the fire fighters reached the spot and started rescue operations . They pulled out the body of the victim who died on the spot.