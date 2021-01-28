UrduPoint.com
Minor Girl Died, Two Critically Affected In Gas Leakage

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 09:06 PM

A minor girl was died and two other members of same family including her mother were critically affected due to gas leakage in Morgah here on Thursday evening

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :A minor girl was died and two other members of same family including her mother were critically affected due to gas leakage in Morgah here on Thursday evening.

According to Rescue sources, the incident took place in a house in front of Morgah police station in which a minor baby Khadeja of age 3 months was died whereas her 29 years old mother Sana and father Imran s/o Muhammad Farooq of age 30 years fell critically unconscious.

Both the victims were instantly shifted to District Headquarter Hospital Rawalpindi for medical aid.

More Stories From Pakistan

