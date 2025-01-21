Open Menu

Minor Girl Died, Two Others Injured Gas Leakage Explosion In DI Khan

Umer Jamshaid Published January 21, 2025 | 05:00 PM

Minor girl died, two others injured gas leakage explosion in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) A minor girl died while two persons including shopkeeper received burn injuries in an explosion occurred due to a gas leakage in a departmental store situated in Haji Morah area in the limits of Gomal University police station.

According to details, a gas leakage explosion occurred in a small departmental store owned by Rabnawaz Baloch son of Qadir Bakhsh located in Hajir Morah area. As a result, the shopkeeper and two minor girls namely Hooria Fatima (3) daughter of Asghar Ali and Warda (4) daughter of Amir Abbas received burn injuries.

The injure persons were immediately shifted to Mufti Mehmood Hospital where Hooria Fatima succumbed to her injuries.

APP/akt

