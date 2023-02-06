UrduPoint.com

Minor Girl Dies, 11 Other Injured In Road Mishap

Muhammad Irfan Published February 06, 2023 | 11:30 AM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :A minor girl died, and 11 others were injured in a road mishap involving a passenger coaster at Pul Choki, Malakand here on Monday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, the accident occurred due to overspeeding.

On receiving information, the medical teams of Station 11 of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and shifted the body and the injured to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital at Batkhela for medico-legal formalities.

