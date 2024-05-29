Minor Girl Dies After Electric Pole Fell Down
Faizan Hashmi Published May 29, 2024 | 03:20 PM
MUZAFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) A minor girl was crushed to death as an electric pole fell on her after over speeding tractor trolley went uncontrolled and collided with a pole near Sohni Canal Tehsil Jayoi.
According to Rescue officials, an overspeeding tractor trolley went uncontrolled and collided with an electric pole near Sohni Canal Tehsil Jayoi.
Meanwhile, the pole suddenly fell on the girl standing nearby.
As a result, she sustained serious injuries and died on the spot.
The body was shifted to the Tehsil headquarters hospital Jatoi in the presence of local police.
The deceased was identified as Shabana Bibi d/o Haji Khurshid resident of Tehsil Jatoi.
APP/kmr-sak
