Minor Girl Dies After Falling Into Brick-kiln Burning Coal Pit
Faizan Hashmi Published March 05, 2025 | 04:50 PM
Burewala, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) A seven-year-old girl, Isha, lost her life after falling into a deep pit filled with burning coal at a brick-kiln in village 457/EB, Burewala.
Isha, the daughter of Muhammad Riaz, a brick kiln labourer, had gone to the site with a pot to boil potatoes when she accidentally lost her balance and fell into the scorching pit. The intense heat left her with fatal burns.
Rescue 1122 teams quickly responded and retrieved her severely burned body, but she had already succumbed to her injuries by the time she was shifted to the hospital.
Police from Thana Saddar arrived at the scene and detained the brick-kiln manager and four others for questioning. An investigation has been launched into the incident.
The tragedy has sparked outrage in the local community, with residents demanding stricter safety measures at brick kilns to prevent such accidents in the future.
Recent Stories
Two new mosques open in Sharjah's Al Hamriyah, Al Suyoh
DSQC commemorates Sharjah Ruler’s honorary doctorate from University of Sheffi ..
Sharjah Airport strengthens global presence at ITB Berlin 2025
26th Islamic Arts Festival to kick off in November
Sharjah Chamber, Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry sign MoU
Al Sajaa hosts 2,000 fasters daily in Sharjah Charity’s largest Iftar site
EtihadWE enhances agricultural sustainability
Emirates, Malta Tourism Authority forge partnership to enhance inbound tourism
Sanad, Lion Air sign 5-year MRO agreement for V2500 engines
Air Traffic Control Forum to discuss air traffic control challenges, innovations
Infinix Showcases AI-Driven Solar Energy Innovation at MWC 2025
Ayesha Takia reacts to registration of case against her husband Farhan Azmi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Minor girl dies after falling into brick-kiln burning coal pit6 minutes ago
-
87th meeting of Advanced Studies, Research held at IUB6 minutes ago
-
Court approves post-arrest bails of accused including Umm-e-Hassan6 minutes ago
-
Man breaks into shop, dies6 minutes ago
-
SSP directs action against criminals in Swan Zone6 minutes ago
-
International Women's Day celebrates at Fatima Jinnah University6 minutes ago
-
FJWU students shine at ‘Climate Action for the Future’ Conference 20256 minutes ago
-
ATC grants bail to 52 PTI workers6 minutes ago
-
CDA attributed 40 percent increase of water tanker price to cover operational expenses6 minutes ago
-
668 held for online gambling this year so far16 minutes ago
-
Inter-district car thief killed in Wah Saddar encounter, stolen Mehran recovered16 minutes ago
-
Cabinet members call on PM Shehbaz Sharif25 minutes ago