Open Menu

Minor Girl Dies After Falling Into Brick-kiln Burning Coal Pit

Faizan Hashmi Published March 05, 2025 | 04:50 PM

Minor girl dies after falling into brick-kiln burning coal pit

Burewala, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) A seven-year-old girl, Isha, lost her life after falling into a deep pit filled with burning coal at a brick-kiln in village 457/EB, Burewala.

Isha, the daughter of Muhammad Riaz, a brick kiln labourer, had gone to the site with a pot to boil potatoes when she accidentally lost her balance and fell into the scorching pit. The intense heat left her with fatal burns.

Rescue 1122 teams quickly responded and retrieved her severely burned body, but she had already succumbed to her injuries by the time she was shifted to the hospital.

Police from Thana Saddar arrived at the scene and detained the brick-kiln manager and four others for questioning. An investigation has been launched into the incident.

The tragedy has sparked outrage in the local community, with residents demanding stricter safety measures at brick kilns to prevent such accidents in the future.

Recent Stories

Two new mosques open in Sharjah's Al Hamriyah, Al ..

Two new mosques open in Sharjah's Al Hamriyah, Al Suyoh

10 minutes ago
 DSQC commemorates Sharjah Ruler’s honorary docto ..

DSQC commemorates Sharjah Ruler’s honorary doctorate from University of Sheffi ..

11 minutes ago
 Sharjah Airport strengthens global presence at ITB ..

Sharjah Airport strengthens global presence at ITB Berlin 2025

40 minutes ago
 26th Islamic Arts Festival to kick off in November

26th Islamic Arts Festival to kick off in November

41 minutes ago
 Sharjah Chamber, Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Ind ..

Sharjah Chamber, Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry sign MoU

41 minutes ago
 Al Sajaa hosts 2,000 fasters daily in Sharjah Char ..

Al Sajaa hosts 2,000 fasters daily in Sharjah Charity’s largest Iftar site

1 hour ago
EtihadWE enhances agricultural sustainability

EtihadWE enhances agricultural sustainability

1 hour ago
 Emirates, Malta Tourism Authority forge partnershi ..

Emirates, Malta Tourism Authority forge partnership to enhance inbound tourism

2 hours ago
 Sanad, Lion Air sign 5-year MRO agreement for V250 ..

Sanad, Lion Air sign 5-year MRO agreement for V2500 engines

2 hours ago
 Air Traffic Control Forum to discuss air traffic c ..

Air Traffic Control Forum to discuss air traffic control challenges, innovations

2 hours ago
 Infinix Showcases AI-Driven Solar Energy Innovatio ..

Infinix Showcases AI-Driven Solar Energy Innovation at MWC 2025

3 hours ago
 Ayesha Takia reacts to registration of case agains ..

Ayesha Takia reacts to registration of case against her husband Farhan Azmi

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan