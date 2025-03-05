Minor girl dies after falling into brick-kiln burning coal pit

Burewala, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) A seven-year-old girl, Isha, lost her life after falling into a deep pit filled with burning coal at a brick-kiln in village 457/EB, Burewala.

Isha, the daughter of Muhammad Riaz, a brick kiln labourer, had gone to the site with a pot to boil potatoes when she accidentally lost her balance and fell into the scorching pit. The intense heat left her with fatal burns.

Rescue 1122 teams quickly responded and retrieved her severely burned body, but she had already succumbed to her injuries by the time she was shifted to the hospital.

Police from Thana Saddar arrived at the scene and detained the brick-kiln manager and four others for questioning. An investigation has been launched into the incident.

The tragedy has sparked outrage in the local community, with residents demanding stricter safety measures at brick kilns to prevent such accidents in the future.