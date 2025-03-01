Minor girl dies after sexual assault

LAYYAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) A minor girl was sexually assaulted at Basti Jaman Shah here and forced to consume sedative drugs, which caused her death.

According to police sources, accused Atif Iqbal abducted 14-year-old Arooj, subjected her to sexual assault, and then forced her to consume large quantity of sedative drugs.

The girl fell unconscious and later died. A case was registered on an application filed with the police by victim's mother. The accused and the victim are stated to be relatives.

Police have arrested the accused and started investigation.