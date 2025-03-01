Minor Girl Dies After Sexual Assault
Muhammad Irfan Published March 01, 2025 | 04:30 PM
LAYYAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) A minor girl was sexually assaulted at Basti Jaman Shah here and forced to consume sedative drugs, which caused her death.
According to police sources, accused Atif Iqbal abducted 14-year-old Arooj, subjected her to sexual assault, and then forced her to consume large quantity of sedative drugs.
The girl fell unconscious and later died. A case was registered on an application filed with the police by victim's mother. The accused and the victim are stated to be relatives.
Police have arrested the accused and started investigation.
Recent Stories
Mohammed Juma Al Naboodah contributes AED 20 million to Fathers’ Endowment cam ..
AAJ Network: Redefining Ramadan with Unmatched Brilliance!
MoFA announces full readiness for Umrah season during Ramadan, reaffirms its com ..
UAE President, VPs receive messages of congratulations from leaders of Arab, Isl ..
UAE leaders congratulate Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina on I ..
China's non-manufacturing sector continues to expand in February
Chinese researchers invent power-free device to separate plasma from whole blood
S. Korea's exports rebound to US$52.6 bn in February
Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Fujairah completes preparations for Ramadan
Sheikh Khalifa Grand Mosque - Al Ain completes preparation for Ramadan
Zayed Charitable & Humanitarian Foundation carries out seven Ramadan initiatives ..
Abu Dhabi Customs records 72% pre-arrival customs clearance rate in 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CTD seeks public assistance in identifying suicidal of Akora blast6 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police make special security arrangements for Ramazan6 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits disputed zones of Regi Model Town6 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy weather forecast for Karachi6 minutes ago
-
UK-funded climate monitoring tower launched in Chakwal to boost Pakistan's climate resilience6 minutes ago
-
Minor girl dies after sexual assault6 minutes ago
-
ICT admin prepares for Ramazan: strict measures against overpricing, hoarding6 minutes ago
-
ADC for ensuring implementation of Ehtram-e-Ramazan Ordinance16 minutes ago
-
Provincial ministers handover solar equipment to project's beneficiaries1 hour ago
-
Police arrests drug peddler, recover liquor1 hour ago
-
Two robbers killed in encounter with Naseerabad Police1 hour ago
-
Funeral prayers of Moulana Hamid-ul-Haq offered1 hour ago