Minor Girl Dies After Wall Collapses

Faizan Hashmi Published August 11, 2025 | 09:31 PM

Minor girl dies after wall collapses

A minor girl killed after wall of a house caved in near Adda Nihala Wala Bosan road on Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) A minor girl killed after wall of a house caved in near Adda Nihala Wala Bosan road on Monday.

According to Rescue officials, eight-year-old girl named Zill-e-Fatima was playing when suddenly the wall of a house collapsed on her.

As a result, she sustained serious head injuries.

Upon receiving the information, Rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted her to hospital where doctors pronounced her dead.

The police concerned were busy in interrogation into the incident.

