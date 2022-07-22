UrduPoint.com

Minor Girl Dies, Another Rescued

Umer Jamshaid Published July 22, 2022 | 01:50 PM

Minor girl dies, another rescued

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :A minor girl was died while another rescued as two sisters fell down into the well while playing.

According to Rescue official sources, two minor sisters d/o Muhammad Saleem Mughal fell into the non-functional well in front of Sardar Kore Khan school in Tehsil Kot Addu while playing.

As a result, two years old Hadiya died while 7 years old Amna was rescued.

Muhammad Saleem Mughal along with staged demonstration protest and said that the work was underway on billion of rupee project for last 15 years.

They alleged that the attention of the officials of the Public Health department was drawn to the open-mouthed well several times and requested to close its mouth, but they didn't pay any attention.

