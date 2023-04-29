Minor Girl Dies As Tractor Trolley Ran Over Her
Faizan Hashmi Published April 29, 2023 | 03:00 PM
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2023 ) :A minor girl crushed under a tractor-trolley to death near old Larri Adda Makhdoom Pur.
According to details, a four-year minor girl was crossing the road when a speeding tractor-trolley hit her.
As a result, she sustained serious injuries and died on the spot.
Police arrested the driver and launched legal action by taking the tractor-trolley into custody.