Minor girl dies as tractor trolley ran over her

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2023 ) :A minor girl crushed under a tractor-trolley to death near old Larri Adda Makhdoom Pur.

According to details, a four-year minor girl was crossing the road when a speeding tractor-trolley hit her.

As a result, she sustained serious injuries and died on the spot.

Police arrested the driver and launched legal action by taking the tractor-trolley into custody.