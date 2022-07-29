Minor girl dies as wall caves in

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :A minor girl was died as wall of house caved in due to rain at Tariqabad area here on Friday.

According to Rescue officials, the wall of a house suddenly collapsed at Tariqabad area in which a two year old minor girl got buried under debris and died.

Upon receiving the information, Rescue team rushed to the spot but heirs refused to shift her to the hospital.