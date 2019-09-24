Minor girl dies as wall collapses in Quetta

A 7-year-old girl died when a wall of house collapsed on her at Nashnas Colony near Qambarani Road area of Quetta on Tuesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :A 7-year-old girl died when a wall of house collapsed on her at Nashnas Colony near Qambarani Road area of Quetta on Tuesday.

According to police sources, the victim namely Bibi Fatima was playing near a dilapidated wall as it fell down on her which caused her death.

The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Police have registered a case.