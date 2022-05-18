UrduPoint.com

Minor Girl Dies, Four Injured In Mach Road Mishap

Umer Jamshaid Published May 18, 2022 | 07:18 PM

Minor girl dies, four injured in Mach Road mishap

A minor girl died and four women received injuries in a road mishap near Mach area of Bolan district on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :A minor girl died and four women received injuries in a road mishap near Mach area of Bolan district on Wednesday.

According to Levies sources, the victims were on their way to home in a truck when due to its break failure the truck lost its control and in result it overturned on a National Highway.

Due to the tragic accident, a minor girl died on the spot while four women suffered wounds.

The deceased' body and the injured were rushed to nearby hospital as the latter received medical treatment.

Following the incident, Levies force registered the case.

More Stories From Pakistan

