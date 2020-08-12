Minor Girl Dies In Road Accident
Umer Jamshaid 37 minutes ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 06:10 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :A seven year old girl died in a road accident at Awami petrol Pump near Sariab area of Quetta on Wednesday.
According to police sources, the victim identified as Nadia Bibi was crossing the road when a vehicle hit her to death.
The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completing medico legal formalities.
Police have registered a case.