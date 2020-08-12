Minor girl dies in road accident

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :A seven year old girl died in a road accident at Awami petrol Pump near Sariab area of Quetta on Wednesday.

According to police sources, the victim identified as Nadia Bibi was crossing the road when a vehicle hit her to death.

The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completing medico legal formalities.

Police have registered a case.