Minor Girl Dies In Road Mishap
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 11, 2024 | 03:50 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) A minor girl was killed while her mother sustained injuries as a truck hit the motorcycle while reversing it near Bagh Shah bridge here on Wednesday.
According to Rescue officials, a truck driver hit the motorcycle from back side while reversing it near Bagh Shah bridge.
As a result, two-year-old Naina, daughter of Saifal, sustained head injury and died on-the-spot while her mother Sobia, wife of Saifal sustained injuries.
Rescue team shifted the injured to district headquarters hospital Lodhran after providing first aid.
