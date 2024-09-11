Minor girl dies in road mishap

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) A minor girl was killed while her mother sustained injuries as a truck hit the motorcycle while reversing it near Bagh Shah bridge here on Wednesday.

According to Rescue officials, a truck driver hit the motorcycle from back side while reversing it near Bagh Shah bridge.

As a result, two-year-old Naina, daughter of Saifal, sustained head injury and died on-the-spot while her mother Sobia, wife of Saifal sustained injuries.

Rescue team shifted the injured to district headquarters hospital Lodhran after providing first aid.