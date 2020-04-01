Minor girl dies in road mishap in Quetta

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :A six-year-old girl died when a tractor hit her at Killi Hashim near Nawan Killi area of Quetta on Wednesday.

According to police sources, the victim was crossing the road as a speedy tractor hit her to death.

Police on information reached the site and shifted to the body to civil hospital for medico legal formalities. The victim identity could not be ascertained so far.

Police have registered a case. Further probe was underway.