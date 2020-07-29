UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minor Girl Dies In Roof Collapse

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 08:30 PM

Minor girl dies in roof collapse

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :A six-year-old girl was killed while her sister and mother were injured when a roof collapsed on Mohni Road near Data Darbar here on Wednesday.

The police said that the woman with her two daughters were sitting in the room when the roof caved in.

On information, teams of Rescue 1122 reached the spot and pulled out them from thedebris while Rania Kashif died on-the-spot while eight-year-old Sania and their motherwere shifted to the Mayo Hospital.

Related Topics

Injured Police Road Died Rescue 1122 Women From Data Darbar

Recent Stories

14th Ras Al Khaimah Government Excellence Awards w ..

47 minutes ago

RAK Municipality discusses strengthening energy-se ..

1 hour ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 47,000 addition ..

1 hour ago

AJK president condemns shelling at LoC, targeting ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler issues a law on social care

2 hours ago

Russian Lawmaker on Alleged Russians' Detention in ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.