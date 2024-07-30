Open Menu

Minor Girl Dies, Mother Injure As Unknown Assailants Fire On Their Vehicle

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 30, 2024 | 07:24 PM

Minor girl dies, mother injure as unknown assailants fire on their vehicle

A minor girl was killed and her mother got injured as unknown assailants fired on their vehicle near Kulachi Morr on Daraban road in the limits of Daraban police station

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) A minor girl was killed and her mother got injured as unknown assailants fired on their vehicle near Kulachi Morr on Daraban road in the limits of Daraban police station.

Imran Baloch son of Ramzan, a resident of Qudoosabad Grid road lodged a report with Daraban police station that he along with his driver Nadeem were going to drop his 30-year-old wife Ambreen Saba and two-year-old daughter Wajeeha Bibi at the home of his in-laws on a medicine loaded vehicle.

When they reached near Kulachi Morr on Daraban road, some unknown assailants opened fire at the vehicle from backside. As a result, his daughter died on the spot while wife also got injured.

Later, he said, the body and injured were shifted to Mufti Mehmood Hospital.

