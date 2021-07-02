Minor girl dies of snake bite

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :A nine-year-old girl died after being bitten by snake at a village here in tehsil Tandlianwala.

Police said here Friday that Saira,daughter of Murad Bhatti, resident of Chak No 53/2 was playing in home when a snake crawled in and bit the girl.As a result, she died before any first aid.

Police handed over the body to heirs after completing medico-legal formalities.