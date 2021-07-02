Minor Girl Dies Of Snake Bite
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 01:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :A nine-year-old girl died after being bitten by snake at a village here in tehsil Tandlianwala.
Police said here Friday that Saira,daughter of Murad Bhatti, resident of Chak No 53/2 was playing in home when a snake crawled in and bit the girl.As a result, she died before any first aid.
Police handed over the body to heirs after completing medico-legal formalities.