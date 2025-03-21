Minor Girl Dies, Two Hurt In Road Mishap
Faizan Hashmi Published March 21, 2025 | 03:30 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) A minor girl was killed while two others sustained injuries when a speeding car hit a loader rickshaw near Shujabad Road, Baqirabad, Lodhran, on Friday.
According to Rescue officials, the speeding car hit the rickshaw carrying four persons.
As a result, eight-year-old girl named Sadia Bibi, daughter of Aslam, sustained severe injuries and died on-the-spot. Also, 40-year-old Sumaira Bibi and 15-year-old Uzma Bibi sustained injuries.
Rescue teams shifted the injured to district headquarters hospital after providing them with the first aid.
Recent Stories
Hasan Nawaz makes fastest T20I century in Pakistan's decisive match against New ..
DEWA’s general assembly approves dividend payment of AED3.1 billion to shareho ..
Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed session explores coexistence in Islamic thought
Al Tadawi 1 crowned champions of Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament
Erth Abu Dhabi concludes Zayed Sports Tournament for Juniors 2025
Al Waseef Group contributes AED2 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
ADIB contributes AED3 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
Indian govt under PM Modi launches crackdown on farmers protesting for demands
Infinix AI∞ Unveiled: Entering the Gen Beta Era of AI with NOTE 50 Series
Captain martyred, 10 Khwarij killed in DI Khan IBO
March pensions to be disbursed next Monday: GPSSA
Japan Becomes First Team to Qualify for FIFA World Cup 2026
More Stories From Pakistan
-
‘Killer’ of APP staffer’s nephew arrested4 minutes ago
-
Zamung Kor’s role in underprivileged children's welfare lauded4 minutes ago
-
247 held, shops sealed during crackdown on profiteering4 minutes ago
-
FOSPAH upholds removal of PASSCO officials for workplace harassment5 minutes ago
-
Minor girl dies, two hurt in road mishap5 minutes ago
-
RTA warns transporters against overcharging on Eidul-Fitr14 minutes ago
-
Commissioner inaugurates mega tree plantation drive15 minutes ago
-
Action taken against unauthorized deductions from Ramadan Package in Tank15 minutes ago
-
Railways hits record Rs 88 bln revenue in 2024 with 40% surge15 minutes ago
-
SSP Operations chairs meeting on law and order25 minutes ago
-
Sanaullah pledges to root out terrorism from country till logical conclusion35 minutes ago
-
AJK PM directs fair distribution of development funds35 minutes ago