Minor Girl Dies, Two Hurt In Road Mishap

Faizan Hashmi Published March 21, 2025 | 03:30 PM

Minor girl dies, two hurt in road mishap

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) A minor girl was killed while two others sustained injuries when a speeding car hit a loader rickshaw near Shujabad Road, Baqirabad, Lodhran, on Friday.

According to Rescue officials, the speeding car hit the rickshaw carrying four persons.

As a result, eight-year-old girl named Sadia Bibi, daughter of Aslam, sustained severe injuries and died on-the-spot. Also, 40-year-old Sumaira Bibi and 15-year-old Uzma Bibi sustained injuries.

Rescue teams shifted the injured to district headquarters hospital after providing them with the first aid.

