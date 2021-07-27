UrduPoint.com
Minor Girl Drowned In Canal At Warsak

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 09:16 PM

A minor girl of three years was drowned in a canal on Warsak road near Kababiyan area, Rescue 1122 Peshawar reported

The deceased girl was identified as Hibba resident of Warsak road.

On receiving emergency call, Rescue 1122 rushed teams to the site for rescue. The Rescue divers started search of the girl.

After frantic search, the dead body of the girl was recovered which was later handed over to the relatives.

