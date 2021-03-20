Minor girl drowned in Faisalabad

A minor girl drowned in sewerage channel in the area of Khurianwala police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :A minor girl drowned in sewerage channel in the area of Khurianwala police station.

Police spokesman said on Saturday that 3-year-old Aneela daughter of Gulzar Ahmad was playing outside her house in Ali Nagar when she accidentally slipped and fell into sewerage channel passing through the area.

Her parents searched a lot but in vain. Then some area people witnessed a corpse insewerage channel and called Rescue-1122.

Rescue-1122 took out the body of minor girl and handed it over to her relatives for burial after completing necessary formalities.