UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minor Girl Drowned In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 20th March 2021 | 10:48 PM

Minor girl drowned in Faisalabad

A minor girl drowned in sewerage channel in the area of Khurianwala police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :A minor girl drowned in sewerage channel in the area of Khurianwala police station.

Police spokesman said on Saturday that 3-year-old Aneela daughter of Gulzar Ahmad was playing outside her house in Ali Nagar when she accidentally slipped and fell into sewerage channel passing through the area.

Her parents searched a lot but in vain. Then some area people witnessed a corpse insewerage channel and called Rescue-1122.

Rescue-1122 took out the body of minor girl and handed it over to her relatives for burial after completing necessary formalities.

Related Topics

Police Station

Recent Stories

Police netted six POs including two wanted in hein ..

2 minutes ago

Thousands protest Turkey's withdrawal from women's ..

2 minutes ago

Neymar makes PSG return from injury against Lyon

2 minutes ago

GB govt made mandatory Covid negative certificate ..

8 minutes ago

Punjab govt decides to increase hospitals' capacit ..

8 minutes ago

Coronavirus variants, vaccine inequity contribute ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.