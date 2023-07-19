Minor girl drowns in canal

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :A minor girl slipped and drowned into the Ganesh Wah canal while throwing garbage into the water, rescuers said on Wednesday.

Anaya Arshad, aged three and half years, d/o Arshad Saleem and resident of Ward No.04, Mohallah Baloch Nagar was yet missing.

Search operation was launched and continued for three hours right after filing of this report. Further search operation is continued, the official confirmed.