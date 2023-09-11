Minor girl drowns in canal

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2023 ) :A minor girl drowned in Gugera Branch Canal in the area of Jaranwala Sadar police station.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said here on Monday that three-year-old Sonia Yousuf fell into the Gugera Branch Canal near Punj Pulla on Nankana Road and drowned.

Receiving information, divers of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and fished out the corpse from the canal which was later on handed over to her relatives for burial after completing necessary formalities, he added.