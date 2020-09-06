UrduPoint.com
Minor Girl Drowns In Flood Water

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 06th September 2020 | 01:00 PM

Minor girl drowns in flood water

MUZAFFARGARH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :A minor girl drowned into flood water in Daira Deen Panah area on Sunday.

According to details, six years old girl Ruqaya daughter of Raheem Buksh Sanghri resident of Basti Gharbi Mouza Hanjrai riverine area drowned into flood water.

The local people rescued the body of the girl from the water with self help.

APP /shn-sak

