Minor girl drowns in flood water

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :A minor girl drowned into flood water in Daira Deen Panah area on Sunday.

According to details, six years old girl Ruqaya daughter of Raheem Buksh Sanghri resident of Basti Gharbi Mouza Hanjrai riverine area drowned into flood water.

The local people rescued the body of the girl from the water with self help.

APP /shn-sak