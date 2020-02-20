Minor girl drowns into canal in Multan

Five year old girl drowned into a canal located at Shakh Madina, Qadir Pur area

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :Five year old girl drowned into a canal located at Shakh Madina, Qadir Pur area.

According to rescue sources, earlier, an auto rickshaw carrying passengers including the minor girl Hania Akhtar, daughter of local citizen named Irfan, plunged into the canal following negligence of the driver last night.

After getting information, a five-member rescuer diving team reached to the spot and saved three passengers excluding Hania. Search operation was continued on Thursday as she couldn't be traced out until filing of this report. Rickshaw driver was under custody.