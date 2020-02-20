UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minor Girl Drowns Into Canal In Multan

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 01:10 PM

Minor girl drowns into canal in Multan

Five year old girl drowned into a canal located at Shakh Madina, Qadir Pur area

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :Five year old girl drowned into a canal located at Shakh Madina, Qadir Pur area.

According to rescue sources, earlier, an auto rickshaw carrying passengers including the minor girl Hania Akhtar, daughter of local citizen named Irfan, plunged into the canal following negligence of the driver last night.

After getting information, a five-member rescuer diving team reached to the spot and saved three passengers excluding Hania. Search operation was continued on Thursday as she couldn't be traced out until filing of this report. Rickshaw driver was under custody.

Related Topics

Driver Hania

Recent Stories

UN Says Ready to Work With New Administration Afte ..

1 minute ago

Dry weather forecast for KP

1 minute ago

Despite ban, use of plastic bags goes on unabated

1 minute ago

Commissioner Sukkur chairs meeting for clean drink ..

1 minute ago

PML-Q Chief advices PM Imran Khan to stay away fro ..

6 minutes ago

Syrian Transport Minister Says Flights From Aleppo ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.