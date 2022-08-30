Minor girl electrocuted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :A minor girl was electrocuted to death in the area of Sammundri police station.

Police said here on Tuesday that five-year-old,Hafsa,r/o mohallah Danishpura was passing through a street when she accidentally touched live electricity wire broken from a nearby pole.

Consequently, she received a fatal electric shock and died on the spot.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation.