Minor girl electrocuted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2022 ) :A minor girl was electrocuted in her house in the area of Sadar police station.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said here on Saturday that 4-year-old Minahal daughter of Lal Hussain was playing on rooftop of her house in Sakhi Sarwar Abad Bhaiwala Road where she reportedly touched the uncovered electricity wire.

As a result, she received fatal electric shock and became unconscious. The girl was rushedto Allied Hospital where she expired, he added.