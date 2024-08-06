Open Menu

Minor Girl Electrocuted

Sumaira FH Published August 06, 2024 | 01:30 PM

Minor girl electrocuted

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) A minor girl was electrocuted while switching on pedestal fan at her home, rescuer said

The Victim named Shazia, 12, daughter of Yasin, resident of Kot Mubarak was electrocuted while operating the pedestal fan.

She suddenly fell down and went unconscious after receiving the strong electric shock.

Rescuers rushed to the location over information and shifted the girl to DHQ hospital where the medic pronounced her as dead already. Police of the concerned jurisdiction was informed. The body was handed over to the heirs, it was said.

Related Topics

Dead Police

Recent Stories

DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

8 hours ago
 Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, f ..

Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP

8 hours ago
 Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's bod ..

Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua

8 hours ago
 Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

9 hours ago
 LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic se ..

LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II

9 hours ago
 MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals ..

MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon

9 hours ago
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Kh ..

PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..

9 hours ago
 KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug add ..

KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets o ..

9 hours ago
 Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal

Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal

9 hours ago
 Shining children of police officers get laptops

Shining children of police officers get laptops

9 hours ago
 Reforms being introduced to streamline tax collect ..

Reforms being introduced to streamline tax collection system in province: SMBR

9 hours ago
 SSP visits families of martyred cops to pay tribut ..

SSP visits families of martyred cops to pay tribute

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan