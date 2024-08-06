Minor girl electrocuted

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) A minor girl was electrocuted while switching on pedestal fan at her home, rescuer said

The Victim named Shazia, 12, daughter of Yasin, resident of Kot Mubarak was electrocuted while operating the pedestal fan.

She suddenly fell down and went unconscious after receiving the strong electric shock.

Rescuers rushed to the location over information and shifted the girl to DHQ hospital where the medic pronounced her as dead already. Police of the concerned jurisdiction was informed. The body was handed over to the heirs, it was said.