MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2019 ) ::A minor girl was electrocuted in Muhalla Qadirabad, Khangarh city on Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, five-year-old Minahil daughter of Azhar Hussain was going to a shop when she touched an electric pole.

Resultantly, she received electric shock and died on the spot.