UrduPoint.com

Minor Girl Electrocuted In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 18th December 2021 | 09:16 PM

Minor girl electrocuted in Faisalabad

A minor girl was electrocuted in her house in the area of Tandlianwala police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2021 ) :A minor girl was electrocuted in her house in the area of Tandlianwala police station.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said on Saturday that 2-year-old Khadija daughter of Ahmad Nawaz resident of Chak No.

140-GB was playing in her house when she all of sudden touched a short-circuiting washing machine.

As a result, she received fatal electric shock and died on the spot before getting any medical assistance.

Later, the body was handed over to her relatives after completing necessaryformalities, he added.

Related Topics

Police Station Died Tandlianwala All

Recent Stories

Serbian Environmental Activists Protest Outside of ..

Serbian Environmental Activists Protest Outside of Gov't Building Over Lithium M ..

58 seconds ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed honours winners of ALECSO-Sharjah ..

Sultan bin Ahmed honours winners of ALECSO-Sharjah Award

32 minutes ago
 Chaudhry Fawad Hussain grieved over loss of precio ..

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain grieved over loss of precious lives in Karachi blast

1 minute ago
 Masood Khan lauds MTBC's world class services in A ..

Masood Khan lauds MTBC's world class services in AJK :

1 minute ago
 Abbas remembered on his 54th death Anniversary in ..

Abbas remembered on his 54th death Anniversary in AJK: Prime Minister Sardar Abd ..

1 minute ago
 Prime Minister condoles with families of victims o ..

Prime Minister condoles with families of victims of Karachi blast

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.