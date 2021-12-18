Minor girl electrocuted in Faisalabad

A minor girl was electrocuted in her house in the area of Tandlianwala police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2021 ) :A minor girl was electrocuted in her house in the area of Tandlianwala police station.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said on Saturday that 2-year-old Khadija daughter of Ahmad Nawaz resident of Chak No.

140-GB was playing in her house when she all of sudden touched a short-circuiting washing machine.

As a result, she received fatal electric shock and died on the spot before getting any medical assistance.

Later, the body was handed over to her relatives after completing necessaryformalities, he added.