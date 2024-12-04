Open Menu

Minor Girl Escapes On Her Wedding Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 04, 2024 | 06:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) A minor girl narrowly escaped being forced into a marriage with an elderly man by her father, who was allegedly driven by greed.

The incident took place in Samanabad area of Faisalabad when the girl's father, reportedly addicted to drugs, attempted to marry her off for monetary gain. However, the girl, desperate to escape, managed to flee her home on the day of her supposed wedding.

A concerned citizen alerted the authorities by calling the 15 emergency line, reporting that the girl had run away from home to avoid the forced marriage. The call was swiftly directed to the Virtual Child Safety Centre, which took immediate action by dispatching local police officers to the scene.

Within minutes, the police arrived and took the girl into protective custody, ensuring her safety.

A spokesperson for the Safe Cities, the initiative supporting the Virtual Child Safety Centre, confirmed that the police had contacted the girl's parents after her complaint. The father and mother, upon being questioned, offered a formal apology for their actions. They assured the police that they would never attempt to force their daughter into marriage again. The parents also provided a written assurance, pledging not to harm the girl or force her into any such situation in future.

The authorities later allowed the girl to return home with her parents, given their written commitment.

