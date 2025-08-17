Open Menu

Minor Girl Falls Into Nullah In Rawalpindi, Rescue Operation Underway

Muhammad Irfan Published August 17, 2025 | 08:50 PM

Minor girl falls into Nullah in Rawalpindi, Rescue operation underway

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) A minor girl was swept away in a nullah near Mohra Chapper, Khalid Colony, Phase 01, Chakri Road, on Sunday, triggering a search and rescue operation.

According to eyewitnesses, the incident occurred when the girl noticed her shoe floating in the nullah.

While trying to get the shoe back, she slipped and fell into the nullah.

Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the spot immediately after receiving an emergency call. The spokesman said the operation was proving difficult due to the strong current, but rescuers were making all-out efforts to find the girl.

However, the rescue and search operation was still ongoing till filing of the report.

