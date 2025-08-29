Minor Girl Forced By Father To Marry 65-year-old Rescued
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 29, 2025 | 04:40 PM
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) A 15-year-old girl who was forced by her father to marry an elderly man in Saidan village in the limits of Hazro Police station was saved as the police intervened soon before the 'Nikkah' and arrested the father of the girl and 65 years old bride groom besides taking the “bride” in to protective custody.
According to the First Information Report (FIR), Sub Inspector Pervaiz Akhter lodged a complaint that he received a SoS call on police helpline rescue -15 by Humera Bibi that her father Wahid Gull is contracting her marriage with 65 years old Aziz Ur Rehman after getting cash compensation from him.
On getting information, police reached at the spot and averted the marriage ceremony besides taken the minor girl in to protective custody besides sending her father and “bridegroom” behind bars. Police sources said that a case was registered under Section 498-B and 341 Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and launched further investigation.
