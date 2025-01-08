Minor Girl From Tank Found Affected With Polio Virus
Faizan Hashmi Published January 08, 2025 | 03:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) The National Institute of Health (NIH) Islamabad has confirmed the presence of the polio virus in a 9-month-old girl from Tank district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, raising the total number of polio cases in the country to 69.
According to the Health Department on Wednesday, the virus was detected in a 9-month-old girl from Union Council Tana in Tank. Samples from the affected child were sent to the polio laboratory in December last year, and this case will be counted as part of the previous year’s cases.
The Health Department reported that last year in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 10 cases of polio virus attack were reported from D I Khan, 5 cases from Tank, 2 cases each from Lakki Marwat and Kohat and one each case from Mohmand and Nowshera.
The report further stated that the total number of polio cases in KP for the previous year has now reached 21.
Officials also mentioned that the number of polio-affected children in Balochistan last year was 27, in Sindh 19, and in KP 21, while Islamabad and Punjab each reported 1 case of polio.
Recent Stories
Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open announces return of reigning champion Elena Rybakina
State taking precedence over the politics is the need of the hour. Leader Q Leag ..
Ananya Panday shares wedding plan amid rumours of relations with Walker Blanco
Supreme Committee organising IDEX and NAVDEX 2025 discusses latest preparations
Youth 4 Sustainability Hub returns to Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week
Gold price increases by Rs1000 per tola in Pakistan
Interesting details about reward for Babar Azam for suing “CA” bat
UAE SWAT Challenge 2025 to begin in Dubai on February 1
Pakistan fined 25pc of match fee over slow overrate during second Test against S ..
Pakistan Business Council Dubai Hosts Reception for Newly Elected Board of Direc ..
Extension period for October, November contributions ends: GPSSA
Praise of Urvashi Rautela can cost me divorce: Balakrishna
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Man commits suicide in Dhoke Mehri area5 minutes ago
-
Minor girl from Tank found affected with polio virus5 minutes ago
-
Ahsan for effective implementation of ‘Quality Assurance Framework’ to improve higher education ..5 minutes ago
-
Meeting held to review security situation in Tank City5 minutes ago
-
DPO Tank pays surprise visit to Latif Shaheed checkpost15 minutes ago
-
Police arrests street criminal in injured condition25 minutes ago
-
Two killed, 10 others injured in road accident25 minutes ago
-
Governor congratulates newly elected cabinets of Tank, Daman Press Club25 minutes ago
-
Authorities directed to make all-out efforts to provide relief to people25 minutes ago
-
Another tragic gas cylinder explosion in Paras claims two lives25 minutes ago
-
'Sunflower cultivation can reduce import bill of edible oil'35 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt presents report on rights of prisoners in SCP35 minutes ago