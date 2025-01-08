Open Menu

Minor Girl From Tank Found Affected With Polio Virus

Faizan Hashmi Published January 08, 2025 | 03:50 PM

Minor girl from Tank found affected with polio virus

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) The National Institute of Health (NIH) Islamabad has confirmed the presence of the polio virus in a 9-month-old girl from Tank district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, raising the total number of polio cases in the country to 69.

According to the Health Department on Wednesday, the virus was detected in a 9-month-old girl from Union Council Tana in Tank. Samples from the affected child were sent to the polio laboratory in December last year, and this case will be counted as part of the previous year’s cases.

The Health Department reported that last year in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 10 cases of polio virus attack were reported from D I Khan, 5 cases from Tank, 2 cases each from Lakki Marwat and Kohat and one each case from Mohmand and Nowshera.

The report further stated that the total number of polio cases in KP for the previous year has now reached 21.

Officials also mentioned that the number of polio-affected children in Balochistan last year was 27, in Sindh 19, and in KP 21, while Islamabad and Punjab each reported 1 case of polio.

