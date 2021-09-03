UrduPoint.com

Minor Girl Harassed, Three Women Allegedly Tortured

Sumaira FH 53 seconds ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 08:49 PM

A minor girl was humiliated and harassed by two young men, while three other women were tortured in three separate incidents, in and around the city here

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :A minor girl was humiliated and harassed by two young men, while three other women were tortured in three separate incidents, in and around the city here.

Police sources said on Friday that two accused Adil etc harassed a13-year-old girl in the area of Thatha Khokhran outside her house. On her hue and cry, the accused were managed to escape from the scene.

In another incident, a middle-aged married woman Allah Rakhi, was seriously tortured by her husband Ali Hassan, in Mohallah Sherabad, over a domestic issue.

Similarly, Shan Sikandar and Iftikhar had a quarrel with Mukhtar Ahmad, over a minor issue, due to which, the both accused entered the house of Mukhtar and allegedly tortured his wife Kalsoom Bibi, and his daughter Munaza.

Police have registered separate cases, while further investigation was under way.

