UrduPoint.com

Minor Girl Injures By Accidentally Opening Fire

Muhammad Irfan Published February 20, 2023 | 11:10 AM

Minor girl injures by accidentally opening fire

BOUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :A six-year-old female child was injured by accidentally opening fire while playing with pistol at home.

According to hospital source, the girl being identified with R as the first letter of her name revealed by her father named Imran, resident of 495/EB to hide her identity to the media.

She was playing with the pistol owned by her father like a toy. But in the meantime, she pressed the trigger of the pistol already loaded with a bullet. The fire hit her body which started bleeding out and she was immediately shifted to THQ hospital.

As per the last report, the bullet was removed from her body after operation that caused to stable her condition.

Fateh Shah started inquiry by registering name of the victim's father into the First Information Report.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Media From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 February 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 20th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 20th February 2023

2 hours ago
 UAE continues relief aid to quake vicitims in Syri ..

UAE continues relief aid to quake vicitims in Syria, Türkiye

9 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed approves updated model for gov ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves updated model for government excellence in Dubai

13 hours ago
 Emirates Society for the Talented, HBMSU celebrate ..

Emirates Society for the Talented, HBMSU celebrate graduates of UAE Technophiles ..

13 hours ago
 World K9 experts to discuss industry challenges, o ..

World K9 experts to discuss industry challenges, opportunities at World Police S ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.