Minor girl injures by accidentally opening fire

BOUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :A six-year-old female child was injured by accidentally opening fire while playing with pistol at home.

According to hospital source, the girl being identified with R as the first letter of her name revealed by her father named Imran, resident of 495/EB to hide her identity to the media.

She was playing with the pistol owned by her father like a toy. But in the meantime, she pressed the trigger of the pistol already loaded with a bullet. The fire hit her body which started bleeding out and she was immediately shifted to THQ hospital.

As per the last report, the bullet was removed from her body after operation that caused to stable her condition.

Fateh Shah started inquiry by registering name of the victim's father into the First Information Report.