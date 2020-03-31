Minor girl killed, 2 injured in road mishap in Sargodha

UrduPoint.com
A minor girl was killed and another two injured in a road mishap in Sajid Shaheed Police limits on Tuesday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :A minor girl was killed and another two injured in a road mishap in Sajid Shaheed Police limits on Tuesday.

According to Police spokesman that Imran along with his 3-year-old daughter Sidra and his sister-in-law Zainab Bib were going to bazaar for grocery riding on a motorbike when a recklessly driven tractor trolley hit them near Muneer hospital satellite town, as result they sustained injuries.

The local people shifted the victims to hospital where minor girl sidra succumbed to her injuries. The driver of the tractor trolley managed to escape.

Police have registered case against driver.

