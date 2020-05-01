Minor Girl Killed, 4 Injured In Road Mishap In Faisalabad
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) :A minor girl was killed and four others were injured when a motorcycle they were riding on hit by a trailer at Samundri road here on Friday.
According to the police, Tanveer along with his wife Ilfat, a woman Jamila Bibi and two children was going on a motorcycle near chak 248- Dalowal when a speeding trailer hit them.
As a result, four-year-old Zara was killed on the spot while others sustained injuries. The injured were rushed to a local hospital.
Police had registered a case against trailer driver.