Minor Girl Killed, 4 Injured In Road Mishap In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 04:36 PM

A minor girl was killed and four others were injured when a motorcycle they were riding on hit by a trailer at Samundri road here on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) :A minor girl was killed and four others were injured when a motorcycle they were riding on hit by a trailer at Samundri road here on Friday.

According to the police, Tanveer along with his wife Ilfat, a woman Jamila Bibi and two children was going on a motorcycle near chak 248- Dalowal when a speeding trailer hit them.

As a result, four-year-old Zara was killed on the spot while others sustained injuries. The injured were rushed to a local hospital.

Police had registered a case against trailer driver.

